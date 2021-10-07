Local Listings
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former Lubbock Dentist to be sentenced

  • Jason White to be sentenced on Jan. 6
  • Pleaded guilty to child porn charges in September
  • faces at least 15 years in prison

Vaccine clinic opened in central Lubbock

  • clinic in the caprock shopping center
  • vaccines include, covid-19, child and flu vaccinations

Texas abortion law blocked

  • Federal Judge temporarily blocks state’s 6 week abortion ban
  • halts any lawsuit from being filed against providers

California oil spill investigation underway

  • U.S Coast Guard investigation the ship
  • 126,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into Pacific Ocean
  • Considered largest spill reported in the area

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

