Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former Lubbock Dentist to be sentenced

Jason White to be sentenced on Jan. 6

Pleaded guilty to child porn charges in September

faces at least 15 years in prison

Vaccine clinic opened in central Lubbock

clinic in the caprock shopping center

vaccines include, covid-19, child and flu vaccinations

Texas abortion law blocked

Federal Judge temporarily blocks state’s 6 week abortion ban

halts any lawsuit from being filed against providers

California oil spill investigation underway

U.S Coast Guard investigation the ship

126,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into Pacific Ocean

Considered largest spill reported in the area

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.