Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Former Lubbock Dentist to be sentenced
- Jason White to be sentenced on Jan. 6
- Pleaded guilty to child porn charges in September
- faces at least 15 years in prison
Vaccine clinic opened in central Lubbock
- clinic in the caprock shopping center
- vaccines include, covid-19, child and flu vaccinations
Texas abortion law blocked
- Federal Judge temporarily blocks state’s 6 week abortion ban
- halts any lawsuit from being filed against providers
California oil spill investigation underway
- U.S Coast Guard investigation the ship
- 126,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into Pacific Ocean
- Considered largest spill reported in the area
