Fire Marshal investigating Thursday central Lubbock house fire

Central Lubbock house fire on Thursday, Oct. 7
Central Lubbock house fire on Thursday, Oct. 7(Holly Bundock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a house fire that was ongoing Thursday afternoon.

The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a house fire near the intersection of 37th St. and Nashville Ave.

The battalion chief said no one was home at the time and there were no utilities connected to the house.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

