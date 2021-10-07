Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Heat and a weekend cold front

Average dates of the first freeze (32°F) in the Fall. Dates in the darker blue fall in October,...
Average dates of the first freeze (32°F) in the Fall. Dates in the darker blue fall in October, lighter blue in November.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next three afternoons, including today, will bring much above average warmth. The run will culminate in record heat. This time of year, that’s usually followed by a cold front.

While there was a bit of a chill in the air this morning, lows were near to slightly above the average for this time of year. Lubbock’s October 7 average low is 52°.

Lubbock area temperatures warm rapidly into the 80s by the lunch hour, and peak at about 91 degrees this afternoon. Lubbock’s October 7 average high is 79°. The record is 98° (in 1979).

Besides hot, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, dry, and a bit breezy. Highs in the KCBD viewing area will range from the upper 80s in the northwest to the mid-90s in the southeast. The southwesterly wind generally will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Mostly fair and cool weather is on tap tonight. By sunrise tomorrow temperatures will dip into the 50s on the Caprock and 60s east of the Caprock.

Record heat ahead

Friday’s highs will be a tad above today’s. Afternoon winds will be a tad breezier. The day overall will be partly cloudy. My forecast high for Lubbock is 92°. The record for October 8 also is 98° (also in 1979).

NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes.

I expect record heat Saturday. My forecast highs are in the 90s, with Lubbock peaking at 94°. The October 9 record is 93° (1965). The afternoon will be mostly sunny and quite gusty.

This time of year heat like this is typically followed by a cold front.

The Cold Front

As I’ve mentioned in recent days, a cold front is expected around early Sunday. Today’s guidance suggests a slight chance of rain over mainly the northern KCBD viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will mostly sunny, somewhat windy, not as hot but still warm. Most of the viewing area will have highs in the 80s. The exceptions will be the northwest viewing area with mid- to upper 70s and the southeast with highs near 90 to the low 90s.

Rain Chance Update

Next week’s rain chance continues to look slim. Watch for updates in our forecast here on our Weather Page, in our free Weather App, and during all of our on-air newscasts.

Whatever your plans may be this weekend - gardening, running, painting, grilling, heading to a game, traveling - our Weather Page and Weather App will let you know what weather to expect. Both give you the option to see current and forecast conditions for any location in the US.

To change locations, here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) tap/click on the pencil next to the city name. You also can enter a name or zip code. In our Weather App tap on the location (city name) at the top of the screen.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Sentencing set for former Lubbock dentist who admitted to production of child pornography

Latest News

Fall-like weather in the mornings meets possible record-breaking temps by afternoon
Fall-like weather in the mornings meets possible record-breaking temps by afternoon
KCBD Midday Weather Update
Record October heat on the way
KCBD Midday Weather Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Oct. 6
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, Oct. 6
KCBD Weather at 10 for Wednesday, Oct. 6