Heat and a weekend cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next three afternoons, including today, will bring much above average warmth. The run will culminate in record heat. This time of year, that’s usually followed by a cold front.

While there was a bit of a chill in the air this morning, lows were near to slightly above the average for this time of year. Lubbock’s October 7 average low is 52°.

Lubbock area temperatures warm rapidly into the 80s by the lunch hour, and peak at about 91 degrees this afternoon. Lubbock’s October 7 average high is 79°. The record is 98° (in 1979).

Besides hot, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, dry, and a bit breezy. Highs in the KCBD viewing area will range from the upper 80s in the northwest to the mid-90s in the southeast. The southwesterly wind generally will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Mostly fair and cool weather is on tap tonight. By sunrise tomorrow temperatures will dip into the 50s on the Caprock and 60s east of the Caprock.

Record heat ahead

Friday’s highs will be a tad above today’s. Afternoon winds will be a tad breezier. The day overall will be partly cloudy. My forecast high for Lubbock is 92°. The record for October 8 also is 98° (also in 1979).

I expect record heat Saturday. My forecast highs are in the 90s, with Lubbock peaking at 94°. The October 9 record is 93° (1965). The afternoon will be mostly sunny and quite gusty.

This time of year heat like this is typically followed by a cold front.

The Cold Front

As I’ve mentioned in recent days, a cold front is expected around early Sunday. Today’s guidance suggests a slight chance of rain over mainly the northern KCBD viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will mostly sunny, somewhat windy, not as hot but still warm. Most of the viewing area will have highs in the 80s. The exceptions will be the northwest viewing area with mid- to upper 70s and the southeast with highs near 90 to the low 90s.

Rain Chance Update

Next week’s rain chance continues to look slim. Watch for updates in our forecast here on our Weather Page, in our free Weather App, and during all of our on-air newscasts.

