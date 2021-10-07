LPD to host ribbon-cutting ceremony of South Patrol Division Station

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the city’s second patrol division station.

The ceremony, which will be held at the south division station, located at 14005 Indiana Avenue, will be held on Tuesday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will include remarks from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell, City Council members and Division Station Deputy Chief Jon Tutino.

The opening of the division station is part of the Public Safety Improvements Projects which was approved by the Lubbock City Council on March 8, 2018. The ribbon-cutting follows 18 months of construction, and will showcase the 11,183 square foot building, which will house 96 officers and civilians.

The building will be open to community members and media partners for tours following the ribbon-cutting.

One other division station, along with a downtown headquarters, are currently being built in north Lubbock as part of the decentralization plan designed to increase community-oriented policing.

