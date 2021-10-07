Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD to host ribbon-cutting ceremony of South Patrol Division Station

Lubbock Police Department logo (Source: LPD)
Lubbock Police Department logo (Source: LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the city’s second patrol division station.

The ceremony, which will be held at the south division station, located at 14005 Indiana Avenue, will be held on Tuesday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will include remarks from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell, City Council members and Division Station Deputy Chief Jon Tutino.

The opening of the division station is part of the Public Safety Improvements Projects which was approved by the Lubbock City Council on March 8, 2018. The ribbon-cutting follows 18 months of construction, and will showcase the 11,183 square foot building, which will house 96 officers and civilians.

The building will be open to community members and media partners for tours following the ribbon-cutting.

One other division station, along with a downtown headquarters, are currently being built in north Lubbock as part of the decentralization plan designed to increase community-oriented policing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Lubbock couple finds stowaway in luggage
Lubbock couple finds pet chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase

Latest News

The new Texas law — Senate Bill 8 — went into effect Sept. 1, forcing all major abortion...
Major Texas abortion providers wary about next move as judge’s ruling offers no protection from lawsuits — yet
555 Safety Initiative
5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down rally
The next three afternoons, including today, will bring much above average warmth.
Heat and a weekend cold front
Daybreak Today
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief