Lubbock-Cooper seniors to fill nursing shortage through program giving real hospital experience

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper high school seniors are gearing up to fill the nursing shortage in our community. For the first time, Lubbock-Cooper seniors will shadow nurses in hospitals and begin taking care of real patients.

By the time students graduate they will be able to draw blood and perform EKG.

Seniors say they want to make the world a better place during a time when much of the world is hurting, especially the nursing industry.

”So, it’s difficult. There’s a lot of burnout, I think, just from the things that we see. And I think that with new help coming in, that’s going to help relieve a lot of these nurses who are working day in and day out understaffed,” Leija said.

Their instructor and working nurse Lindsey Leija said this program gives students an opportunity to test out a career path, and if they like nursing this program is a pipeline to jobs in our area.

”We develop those relationships with the local hospital, and try to foster that throughout their education. And as they advance and go to college and hopefully maintain that here within our own community,” Leija said.

Starting Friday, they will be in the community, handling patients and showing what they learned.

”I know our instructors have told us that we’re going to be pretty responsible for them and interact with them even more than some of the nurses and just comparing our experiences to what we’ve done in the lab, taking it to the hospital,” student Carlee Miller said.

