Record heat possible Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat will be possible over the South Plains Friday and Saturday with some communities near the century mark on the first day of the weekend.

In fact, looks like Lubbock will at least tie our current record of 93 degrees set in 1965.

It will be along and east of the caprock where Saturday’s afternoon highs may approach the 100 degree mark.

Winds will be gusty for the remainder of the week and through the weekend. It’s possible that winds will be noticeable through the middle of next week.

We will experience a major change in the weather pattern beginning on Sunday as a cold front moves across the region.

A reinforcing surge of cooler air will arrive by the middle of next week with a slight chance of showers or storms.

Until then, it should remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy over the South Plains with a very low of chance of showers along the Sunday cold front.

It does look like lows will fall into the chilly 40s with the two fronts over the next 7 days.

