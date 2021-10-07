Rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide, injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover in the westbound lanes of South Loop 289.

According to LPD, the call came in around 2 p.m. One person has been reported with moderate injuries.

Drivers in the westbound lanes of South Loop 289 are urged to exit at Slide Road.

Please avoid the area of Loop 289 from Slide Road west to Spur 327, and be mindful of emergency crews.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.