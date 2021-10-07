Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas abortion law is temporarily blocked by a federal judge — but it’s unclear if that means procedures will now resume

A surgery room at the Whole Woman's Health Surgical Center in San Antonio on March 18, 2013.
A surgery room at the Whole Woman's Health Surgical Center in San Antonio on March 18, 2013.(Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune)
By Reese Oxner
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune

Oct. 6, 2021

Texas abortion law is temporarily blocked by a federal judge — but it’s unclear if that means procedures will now resume” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A federal judge temporarily blocked Texas’ near-total abortion ban Wednesday as part of a lawsuit the Biden administration launched against the state over its new law that bars abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin — a 2014 Obama nominee — issued a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the law, after the court held arguments from federal and state attorneys on Friday.

It’s unclear how Pitman’s order may affect access to abortions in the state — or if it’s likely to at all. The law forced all major abortion clinics to stop offering abortions barred under the law and some have stopped offering the procedure altogether — out of fear of litigation. The law is constructed in a way where people who violate the law, even while it is being temporarily blocked, could be liable to litigation once and if the law’s enforcement was reinstated and any existing suits could continue.

It’s also unclear how long the order will stand. Pitman’s ruling will almost certainly be appealed to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is known as perhaps the nation’s most conservative appellate court. The court has already paused court proceedings in another lawsuit Pitman is overseeing that was lodged by abortion providers over the state’s law. The U.S. Supreme Court could eventually be asked to step in on this case.

The ruling is the strongest judicial action so far against Texas’ abortion law, which went into effect more than a month ago.

The Department of Justice sued Texas on Sept. 9 and alleged the law was deliberately constructed to flout constitutional rights by making it difficult to challenge in court. But the state responded that just because the law is difficult to challenge judicially doesn’t mean it should be overturned.

The statute bars abortions in the state as early as six weeks — a period before many know they’re pregnant. It has been able to survive legal challenges unscathed before Friday because of the novel way the law was written.

By empowering anyone in the nation to file lawsuits against a provider or person who aids someone in getting an abortion and barring state enforcement, SB 8 makes it difficult to name the right defendants in the lawsuits that would block enforcement of the law.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court decided to not block the law in a late-night 5-4 vote — on the day it went into effect. The court cited procedural difficulties and tossed that legal case back to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where it currently sits. But justices stressed that the court was not ruling on the statute’s constitutionality, namely not overruling Roe v. Wade, which helped established a constitutional right to an abortion.

The Department of Justice’s case is one of many lawsuits filed in an effort to block the enforcement of Texas’ abortion law.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/10/01/texas-abortion-law-blocked/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
A crashed plane's fuselage can be seen on Oct. 5, 2021, in McDuffie County.
Coroner’s Office identifies victims killed in plane crash flying from Lubbock to Georgia
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Lubbock-Cooper seniors to fill nursing shortage through program giving real hospital experience
Lubbock-Cooper nursing program providing real hospital experience for students
Ballot language has prevented the City of Wolfforth from implementing a desired sales tax.
Ballot language mistake halts City of Wolfforth effort for new sales tax
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping