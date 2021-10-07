Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 7 year-old girl, caretaker
7-year-old Lubbock girl found safe after Amber Alert issued, caretaker arrested on charges of kidnapping
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Lubbock couple finds stowaway in luggage
Lubbock couple finds pet chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results
Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police caught on body camera saying they were ‘hunting’ civilians during George Floyd protests
The new Texas law — Senate Bill 8 — went into effect Sept. 1, forcing all major abortion...
Major Texas abortion providers wary about next move as judge’s ruling offers no protection from lawsuits — yet
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
1 child, 1 adult die in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
Minneapolis police officers were caught on camera saying they were 'hunting' civilians as they...
Minneapolis police 'hunting' civilians remarks captured on body camera video