Adventure Park hopes Fall Festival will make up losses after pandemic related shut down
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adventure Park had to shut down shortly after opening due to the pandemic.

They haven’t been able to run at full capacity since reopening, causing them to lose revenue for the spring break and summer season.

Now, Director Of Operations Kia Evans said they’re hoping a fall festival and haunted woods feature will make up for lost spring sales.

“We’re open all year round, but most of our business is really spring break and summer. And so that definitely impacted the park. We’re glad to be here,” Evans said.

The Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, catering to younger guests. You can purchase tickets here.

For older guests, a haunted woods area called “Camp Hallow” will be open Friday and Saturday for the month of October.

The park held a fall festival last year, but COVID still kept attendance down.

“We had lower participation as far as we didn’t want as many people in the facility just because the vaccine wasn’t available. And this year, we’re just spreading people out. So we have more activities...spreading them out over a lot larger area,” Evans said.

You can get more information on the Fall Festival or Camp Hallow here.

