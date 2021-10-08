Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

Local Listings
By Bobby Benally
Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in crash in south Lubbock

  • crash reported around 10 last night near 114th and Indiana Avenue
  • 1 driver taken into custody
  • crash under investigation

Texas Tech hosts TCU tomorrow night

  • game time scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium
  • Texas Tech 4-1 on the season
  • homecoming events planned for tonight and tomorrow

Senate passes bill to extend debt limit

  • will be extended through early December
  • bill passed by 2 votes
  • expected to pass in the house today

