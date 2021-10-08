Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in crash in south Lubbock

crash reported around 10 last night near 114th and Indiana Avenue

1 driver taken into custody

crash under investigation

Texas Tech hosts TCU tomorrow night

game time scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech 4-1 on the season

homecoming events planned for tonight and tomorrow

Senate passes bill to extend debt limit

will be extended through early December

bill passed by 2 votes

expected to pass in the house today

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.