Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 injured in crash in south Lubbock
- crash reported around 10 last night near 114th and Indiana Avenue
- 1 driver taken into custody
- crash under investigation
Texas Tech hosts TCU tomorrow night
- game time scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium
- Texas Tech 4-1 on the season
- homecoming events planned for tonight and tomorrow
Senate passes bill to extend debt limit
- will be extended through early December
- bill passed by 2 votes
- expected to pass in the house today
