Driver ran from crash on 114th and Indiana Ave, now in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a crash on 114th and Indiana Avenue where one driver who ran from the scene is now in custody.

Emergency crews were alerted just before 10 p.m. LPD says one driver who ran from the scene was taken into custody around 107th Street. The driver has not yet been identified.

One person with moderate injuries has been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

