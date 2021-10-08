Local Listings
Heat, winds to be expected through weekend, wildfire danger continues(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 90s and one more coming on Saturday before much cooler temps return to our region.

The combination of southwest winds, sunshine and dry air will allow the South Plains to experience temperatures near 100 in the northeast areas and mid 90s for the remainder of the area.

There’s a good chance that Lubbock will tie or exceed tomorrow’s record of 93 degrees.

Wildfire danger will continue tomorrow and even into Sunday for areas ahead of a fast moving cold front.

As the front moves through the area Sunday temps will range from the 70s in the northwest to the upper 80s in the southeast.

There is a slight chance of storms with the frontal boundary Sunday afternoon into evening, but chances look slim at this time.

Strong winds on Sunday from 25-35 mph with possible higher gusts and some blowing dust.

Monday will bring much cooler temps with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

