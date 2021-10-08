Indiana Ave. intersection to be closed starting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of the intersection at Indiana Ave. and 135th St. will be temporarily closed starting Monday at 7 a.m.

West Texas Paving is continuing roadway improvements on Indiana Ave. between 130th St. and 146th St. The closure will restrict access to the intersection, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection if possible.

