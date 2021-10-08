Local Listings
Lubbock police investigating after death in September vehicle burglary

Lubbock police
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a man’s death after a September car burglary in South Lubbock.

On Sept. 24, officers were called to a civil disturbance at the Ashmore Inn where they found John Smiley, 35, in the parking lot. Investigators say Jonathan Lee, 37, found Smiley inside his vehicle and confronted him.

During the fight, that’s when police say Lee threw Smiley to the ground after he believed he saw Smiley reach for a weapon in his shorts.

Smiley was taken to UMC with serious injuries. At 7 a.m. on Oct. 7, police were notified that Smiley died.

