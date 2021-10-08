Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Public Health Dept. operating new mini-hub vaccination site

Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Public Health Department is now operating a mini-hub vaccination site located at 2801 50th Street, off 50th Street & Boston Avenue. This site will be a one-stop shop for all COVID-19, childhood, and flu vaccinations.

It will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and every first and third Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

For additional information related to COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit [mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine]mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Cory Lee Reed, 30, of Lubbock
Lubbock sex offender added to Texas Most Wanted list
Lubbock couple finds stowaway in luggage
Lubbock couple finds pet chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide, injuries reported
Injuries reported from rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide
LPD says one driver who ran from the scene was taken into custody around 107th Street. The...
Driver ran from crash on 114th and Indiana Ave, now in custody

Latest News

justice
Lubbock drug traffickers sentenced to a combined 106 years in federal prison
The new Texas law — Senate Bill 8 — went into effect Sept. 1, forcing all major abortion...
At least one major Texas abortion provider resumes procedure lawmakers tried to prohibit, after judge blocks near-total ban
Lubbock police
Lubbock police investigating after death in September vehicle burglary
Temps warm and winds increase ahead of two cold fronts. One Sunday, the other Tuesday night.
Record weekend heat and wind