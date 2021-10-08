Police investigating now deadly September aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Special Crimes Unit is investigating an aggravated assault from Sept. 21 that turned deadly after a subject died Friday, according to a news release.

On Sept. 21, Christopher Mendez, 45, ran toward Arthur Pinion, 43, with a metal pole. Pinion tried to run but Mendez followed him, and Pinion then shot Mendez. Mendez died Oct. 8 from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

