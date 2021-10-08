Record weekend heat and wind

The South Plains and West Texas will see more heat today and tomorrow. Record highs are expected tomorrow. Also expected this weekend, increasing wind and a cold front.

On tap today, a partly cloudy sky, a gusty breeze, and highs in the 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 93°. The record for the date, October 8, is 98° (in 1979). It’s a NO BURN DAY with a southwesterly wind of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Friday afternoon hot, partly cloudy, and breezy. KCBD FIt’s a NO BURN DAY with a southwesterly wind of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly fair, breezy, and cool tonight. By sunrise Saturday temperatures will be in the 50s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area with 60s elsewhere.

I’m still forecasting record highs for tomorrow. Highs in the viewing area will be in the 90s, possible flirting with the century mark over the northeastern viewing area. My forecast for Lubbock is 95°. The October 9 record is 93° (1965).

In addition to hot, Saturday afternoon will be sunny and gusty. Definitely dry. Another NO BURN DAY with a southwesterly wind increasing to about 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

The first of two cold fronts in my forecast arrives Sunday. While not as hot, Sunday will still be quite warm. slight chance of rain over mainly the northern KCBD viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Winds (and temperatures) will increase ahead of a cold front this weekend and another next week. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunday will mostly sunny, somewhat windy, not as hot but still warm. Most of the viewing area will have highs in the 80s. The exceptions will be the northwest viewing area with mid- to upper 70s and the southeast with highs near 90 to the low 90s.

The last half of the weekend also will be windy. Also a NO BURN DAY. Sunday’s winds will range from 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts. There may be areas of low visibility in blowing dust.

During NO BURN conditions, outdoor cooking in approved grills is okay. Avoid activities that might involve an open flame or generate sparks or excessive heat (such as parking on dry grass or weeds).

There is a slight chance thunderstorms may move across the Panhandle late Sunday afternoon and evening. If they do, it’s possible they may affect the northern KCBD viewing area.

Another cold front is expected Tuesday night. Tuesday will become windy. It’s likely Tuesday night and Wednesday will be too. Another NO BURN period.

Temps warm and winds increase ahead of two cold fronts. One Sunday, the other Tuesday night. (KCBD First Alert)

Rain chances continues to look slim next week. We will see some swings in temperatures. Nights will be chilly, mornings very chilly, and afternoons seasonally warm.

