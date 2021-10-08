Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TxDOT to reconstruct US-87 and FM 41 intersection

TxDOT will start construction on US-87 bridge project on Monday, Oct. 11.
TxDOT will start construction on US-87 bridge project on Monday, Oct. 11.(TxDOT)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on a new bridge Monday at the intersection of US-87 and FM 41.

The $21.6 million project will build a new bridge, exit and entrance ramps, turnarounds and safety lighting at the intersection, according to a news release. Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 11.

Drivers can expect various lane closures, detours and reduced speed limits in the work zone. Starting the week of Oct. 18, detours will be set up at FM 41 that are expected to be in place through summer 2022. FM 41 traffic will not have access to US-87 and will instead be detoured to FM 1585 and FM 211.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2024.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
LPD says one driver who ran from the scene was taken into custody around 107th Street. The...
Driver in custody after running from crash at 114th & Indiana
Lubbock couple finds stowaway in luggage
Lubbock couple finds pet chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
Cory Lee Reed, 30, of Lubbock
Lubbock sex offender added to Texas Most Wanted list
Rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide, injuries reported
Injuries reported from rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide

Latest News

Source: City of Lubbock
Indiana Ave. intersection to be closed starting Monday
Lubbock Police Department
Police investigating now deadly September aggravated assault
Lubbock police
Lubbock police investigating after death in September vehicle burglary
Texas Tech will host a press conference regarding a major announcement about The Campaign for...
Texas Tech Athletics announces $20 million gift towards new football training facility