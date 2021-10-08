TxDOT to reconstruct US-87 and FM 41 intersection

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on a new bridge Monday at the intersection of US-87 and FM 41.

The $21.6 million project will build a new bridge, exit and entrance ramps, turnarounds and safety lighting at the intersection, according to a news release. Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 11.

Drivers can expect various lane closures, detours and reduced speed limits in the work zone. Starting the week of Oct. 18, detours will be set up at FM 41 that are expected to be in place through summer 2022. FM 41 traffic will not have access to US-87 and will instead be detoured to FM 1585 and FM 211.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2024.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.