$20 million donation to help shape future of Texas Tech Football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Regent Dusty Womble is pumping $20 million into the university’s football program for a new training facility. Womble is now the largest donor to Texas Tech Athletics.

“He’s a trusted advisor and friend and the Womble legacy will forever be associated with Texas Tech Athletics,” Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt said.

The donation comes months after the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center opened in May. Hocutt says for the next few years, the focus is on football.

“Everyone knows football is the economic engine that drives an athletics department,” Hocutt said.

The university will tear down the current facility to build the Dustin R. Womble Football Center, nearly doubling the square footage with two floors. It’ll house one of the nation’s largest strength and conditioning facilities, space for sports medicine, nutrition, a team locker room, team lounge, an area for recruiting, and meeting and office space.

In the changing world of college athletics, Texas Tech hopes to send a message.

“TTU plays and belongs on the biggest stage of college athletics,” President Lawrence Schovanec said.

“This sort of solidifies our fanbase in understanding that we’re here to stay. We’re going to be a national player,” Womble said.

“We’re not going to take a backseat to anyone or any program in this country,” Hocutt said.

Womble has only missed one home football game since 1977.

“My love for this school does not wane based on our wins and losses. My love for this school is much like my love for the kids, sorry. It’s unconditional,” Womble said

Including his donation, the school has raised at least $28 million for the $40 to $50 million project.

“We are blessed by their generousity, but just as importantly their example and their daily commitment and involvement that so positively impacts Texas Tech university, Lubbock and the surrounding community,” Schovanec said.

Hocutt says construction will start in early 2022 and be completed prior to the 2023 football season. When the facility is connected to the Sports Performance Center next door, he says it will be one of the largest training facilities in the nation. He says the school should also finalize the south end zone project soon, one of the final items for the Campaign for Fearless Champions.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.