End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 8!
Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0
Christ The King 22, All Saints 18
Motley County 84, Guthrie 12
Ira 54, Roby 8
Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6
Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20
New Home 27, Ropes 25
Bovina 6, Sudan 0
Wink 33, Seagraves 21
New Deal 48, Hale Center 8
Sundown 7, Post 0
Denver City 20, Lamesa 0
Panhandle 42, Olton 20
Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20
Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22
Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13
Shallowater 40, Brownfield 0
Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7
Klondike 44, Fort Davis 37
Knox City 72, Paducah 56
Lubbock-Cooper 55, Plainview 27
Childress 70, Dimmitt 0
Trinity Christian 35, Willow Park 3
Estacado 20, Seminole 10
Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37
River Road 41, Littlefield 20
Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12
Coronado 49, Lubbock High 6
Friona 62, Tulia 42
McCamey 57, Morton 14
Kress 74, Lubbock Titans 60
Slaton 27, Kermit 26
Borger 31, Levelland 17
Midland Legacy 68, Frenship 28
Idalou 62, Coahoma 24
Plains 46, Iraan 34
Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2
Anton 56, Whitharral 51
Floydada 39, Tahoka 6
O’Donnell 72, Whiteface 44
Spur 68, Crowell 60
Abernathy 70, Reagan County 18
Midland Trinity vs. Kingdom Prep (2:00 pm Saturday)
