Local kids make National Finals Rodeo

National Finals Rodeo 2021
National Finals Rodeo 2021(The Official NFR Experience)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two local kids will compete in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Berkley Waters, 9, of Lubbock and Cash Patton, 12, of New Home will compete in the nationwide barrel racing finals in December.

Cash Patton, 12
Cash Patton, 12(Morgan Waters)

Cash placed second overall in last year’s Junior World Finals in Fort Worth. Cash and Berkley are the best two riders in the area for their age group. Both kids work with JoAnn Middleton, a Levelland native and reigning Senior World Finals champion.

Berkley Waters, 9
Berkley Waters, 9(Morgan Waters)

The National Finals Rodeo will be streamed on the Cowboy Channel Dec. 2-11.

