LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting in south Lubbock early Saturday morning.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting at the Echelon Apartments near the intersection of Indiana Ave. and 130th St. One person died, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.