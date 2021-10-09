Local Listings
Wearing black for the game? Prepare for record-breaking heat today

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s high temperature record was set back in 1965, when Lubbock hit 93°. Today, we’re forecasting a high of 95 with lots of sunshine. It could be a little breezy at times.

TODAY: High of 95°, sunny, SW 15-20mph

TONIGHT: Low of 59°, clear, SW 25mph

Thankfully today will be the hottest, as cooler weather will follow. Sunday will be a little breezy with perhaps even a stray storm. This is in response to a cold front moving through in the afternoon. Even cooler temperatures are expected midweek.

-RG3

