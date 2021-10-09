Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Woman stabbed in central Lubbock, serious injuries reported

(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have responded to a report of a woman stabbed in central Lubbock.

LPD says they were called just after 8 p.m. The caller reported a woman was stabbed outside the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th Street.

The woman was reported to have serious injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Lubbock couple finds stowaway in luggage
Lubbock couple finds pet chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
LPD says one driver who ran from the scene was taken into custody around 107th Street. The...
Driver in custody after running from crash at 114th & Indiana
Cory Lee Reed, 30, of Lubbock
Lubbock sex offender added to Texas Most Wanted list
Rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide, injuries reported
Injuries reported from rollover on S. Loop 289 west of Slide

Latest News

Adventure Park hopes Fall Festival will make up losses after pandemic related shut down
Adventure Park hopes Fall Festival will make up losses after pandemic-related shut down
COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 122 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 122 new cases on Friday
Lubbock leaders encouraging veterans to reach out after 15% rise in military suicides
Source: City of Lubbock
Indiana Ave. intersection to be closed starting Monday