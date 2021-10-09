Woman stabbed in central Lubbock, serious injuries reported
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have responded to a report of a woman stabbed in central Lubbock.
LPD says they were called just after 8 p.m. The caller reported a woman was stabbed outside the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th Street.
The woman was reported to have serious injuries.
This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for details as they become available.
