Woman stabbed in central Lubbock, serious injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have responded to a report of a woman stabbed in central Lubbock.

LPD says they were called just after 8 p.m. The caller reported a woman was stabbed outside the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th Street.

The woman was reported to have serious injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for details as they become available.

