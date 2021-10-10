Local Listings
After record-breaking heat Saturday, changes ahead Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through Sunday will bring cooler temps, breezy winds, and a slim chance for rain.

Sunday forecast highs
Sunday forecast highs(KCBD)

Record-breaking heat settled in ahead of the cold front that will move through Sunday. A high of 96 degrees in Lubbock broke the previous record set in 1965 of 93 degrees.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear and mild. A low of 63 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest around 15 mph.

Tomorrow, the mentioned cold front will push through early in the morning and bring some cloud cover, breezy winds, and the chance for rain. Showers/storms will remain mainly in the northern part of the South Plains. Stronger storms are expected to the east of the viewing area into central Oklahoma. Winds will become very breezy into the afternoon with sustained winds between 20-30 mph, with some gusts even stronger.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)
Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Cooler, more normal temperatures will stick around for the workweek. A second cold front will move through Tuesday bringing the potential for rain and a chance for severe weather. More details to come as that day approaches and things become clearer.

