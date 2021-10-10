Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bart Reagor fraud trial begins Tuesday in Amarillo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - The former co-owner of the bankrupt Reagor-Dykes Auto Group will go on trial for fraud next week.

Bart Reagor will face a judge and jury, accused of illegally moving and using money from a federally-insured loan.

FULL COVERAGE: Reagor-Dykes bankruptcy, trial coverage

Prosecutors say he improperly used nearly $2 million out of a $10 million note with International Bank of Commerce. That would violate the loan agreement.

The Justice Department intends to show Reagor knew what he was doing, and by not disclosing what he was using the money for, defrauded the bank.

Court records indicate the defense will focus on that agreement, not forcing Reagor to disclose the money’s purpose or use.

The trial will also bring co-owner Rick Dykes to the stand, to testify that he did the same thing with the loan money, and the Justice Department has not charged him.

The trial is set to start in Amarillo on Tuesday. We’ll have coverage for you all week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Top: Ronnie Manuel Garcia, Jonathan Phillip “J.P.” Reyes, Raul Perez, III Bottom: Krystal Lynn...
Lubbock drug traffickers sentenced to a combined 106 years in federal prison
Source: KCBD Video
Woman stabbed in central Lubbock, serious injuries reported
$20 million donation to help shape future of Texas Tech Football
$20 million donation to help shape future of Texas Tech Football
LPD says one driver who ran from the scene was taken into custody around 107th Street. The...
Driver in custody after running from crash at 114th & Indiana

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Bart Reagor fraud trial begins Tuesday in Amarillo
Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3 (Source: KCBD Video)
Reagor trial: Defense asks judge to throw out DOJ evidence of leaked recordings
Source: KCBD Video
Dykes to testify for Reagor in fraud trial
Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Judge denies Bart Reagor’s motion to dismiss bank fraud charges