Definitely not as hot today, but breezy

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - *Wind Advisory* in effect until 10 p.m. for Lubbock County

A cold front is on its way across the area, along with a little cloud cover. It won’t be completely overcast though, or at least not all day. Highs will be in the low 80s with perhaps even a chance for a stray shower, especially NW of Lubbock.

TODAY: High of 83°, partly cloudy, Wind 20-30mph, gusts possibly higher

Into next week, high temperatures will be much cooler, especially toward the weekend. Perhaps some places will even drop into the 30s

-RG3

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

