End Zone Team of the Week: Roosevelt Eagles

In their week seven matchup against the Stanton Buffaloes, the Roosevelt Eagles won 54-2 to remain undefeated and improve their record to (6-0).(KCBD Photo)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT, Texas (KCBD) - The Roosevelt Eagles are the seventh KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season.

In their week seven matchup against the Stanton Buffaloes, the Eagles won 54-2 to remain undefeated and improve their record to (6-0).

Through their first six games of the season, Roosevelt has only given up 14 total points to their opponents. That’s about an average of 2.3 points per game, but their offense has also been soaring, scoring over 50 points in their last four games.

Next week the Eagles will hit the road to take on their second district opponent in the Reagan County Owls.

