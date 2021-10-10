Local Listings
Fire danger alert for South Plains

South Plains at increased risk for wildfire development Sunday
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains region is expecting elevated fire weather conditions Sunday.

Due to strong, dry wind and dry vegetation, conditions will be favorable for wildfire development, according to the KCBD FirstAlert Forecast team.

Exercise caution with anything that could produce a spark or heat around dry grass. The wildfire risk will be greatest in the afternoon, but conditions will persist through the evening.

