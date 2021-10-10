One hospitalized in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of 94th Street, which is near I-27. A 911 call was made just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

LSO officials say one person has been taken to University Medical Center by ambulance.

Deputies have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

