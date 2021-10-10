Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Top: Ronnie Manuel Garcia, Jonathan Phillip “J.P.” Reyes, Raul Perez, III Bottom: Krystal Lynn...
Lubbock drug traffickers sentenced to a combined 106 years in federal prison
Woman stabbed in central Lubbock, serious injuries reported
$20 million donation to help shape future of Texas Tech Football
$20 million donation to help shape future of Texas Tech Football
LPD says one driver who ran from the scene was taken into custody around 107th Street. The...
Driver in custody after running from crash at 114th & Indiana

Latest News

Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
A missing Grimes County, Texas, 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after...
Sheriff on successful search for missing Texas boy: 'Running on prayers'
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA