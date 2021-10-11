Local Listings
2021 Mayor’s Marathon will be held on Halloween

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Mayor’s Fitness Council will host this year’s Mayor’s Marathon on Halloween Sunday, October 31, along with support from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The Marathon running course will begin and end in the Depot District, and will take runners through the Canyon Lake System, the Texas Tech University Campus, as well as through residential neighborhoods around the city.

Sunday, October 31, Timeline of Events

  • 7:00 a.m.: Hand Cycle marathon starts
  • 7:10 a.m.: Full marathon starts
  • 7:10 a.m.: Half marathon starts
  • 9:15 a.m.: 5K race begins
  • 10:15 a.m.: Kids Fun Run begins

Portions of the routes will reopen as each segment is cleared, and all are expected to be completely open by 2:30 p.m.

For information about Marathon registration and other events go to LBKMarathon.com

Mayor's Marathon Routes 2021
Mayor's Marathon Routes 2021(City of Lubbock)
