Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by teen in Georgia

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old...
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).(Source: The Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HABERSHAM CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old family member.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez, WRDW reported.

Officials said Celesta was abducted by Estephanie Ramirez Sunday night around 11 p.m.

Celesta was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Estephanie Ramirez was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and black leggings.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot, with Georgia tag number PXL5654. The direction of travel is believed to be Buford, Georgia.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or 706-778-3911.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of...
1 hospitalized, 1 detained after South Lubbock shooting
Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
National Finals Rodeo 2021
Local kids make National Finals Rodeo
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Lubbock police
5 follow-up crash investigations expected to disrupt traffic Sunday

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Bart Reagor fraud trial begins Tuesday
Source: KCBD Video
1 injured in Saturday night shooting
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Oct. 11
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 for Sunday, Oct. 11
Source: KCBD Video
First look at weather for Sunday, Oct. 10