Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken into custody was 45-year-old David Jester and charged with Aggravated Assault with a...
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect, victim in Saturday shooting
Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
National Finals Rodeo 2021
Local kids make National Finals Rodeo
A grass fire near Wolfforth burns as emergency officials try to clear it, June 8, 2021....
Strong winds, dry conditions prompt fire danger alert for South Plains

Latest News

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
Election workers accused of shredding voter applications
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
Lubbock Police Department discusses the expansion of the Crisis Intervention Team with the...
Police Chief: Crisis Intervention Team works for our community
At least two fatalities after small plane crashes into homes in California.
Crews on scene of plane crash in California
Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane...
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes