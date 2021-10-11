Brief break from the wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following yesterday’s wind and dust, a short reprieve today. Also, the chilliest temperatures in five months. In the days ahead, the wind will pick up, two cold fronts will push through the area, and our first 30-something temperatures of the season. Read on for more.

Low temperatures this morning generally were in the low 40s on the Caprock, with low 50s east of the Caprock. As of this post, the low reported at the Lubbock Airport was 44°. This is the lowest temperature recorded since 42° on May 12. Before that the coldest reading was 28° on April 21. That was, by the way, Lubbock’s last freeze of Spring. About 11 days after the average date.

Today will be sunny with a breezy and warm afternoon. Winds today will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph. That’s quite an improvement over yesterday. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low and mid-80s east of the Caprock (the Low Rolling Plains).

Lubbock’s average temperature extremes for the date are 50° (low) and 77° (high). The October 11th records are 33° (2019) and 96° (2020).

Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Though not nearly as chilly as this morning.

The next cold front will move toward and into West Texas tomorrow.

In the days ahead, two cold fronts will push through the KCBD area, and our first 30-something temperatures of the season. Much more in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

Ahead of the front, unfortunately, the wind will return. It’s likely to create at least patchy blowing dust Tuesday, a NO BURN DAY. Wind speeds late in the afternoon are likely to range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts in a 45 to 55 mph range. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with highs from near 80 in the far northwest to the low 90s in the far southeast viewing area.

The front will overtake the dryline near the Caprock late Tuesday afternoon. As it pushes east into more moisture thunderstorms may develop. Some may become marginally severe late Tuesday through Tuesday night. While not out of the question, storms are likely to develop east of Lubbock, near or east of the Caprock. There will be a chance of storms through the night generally near and east of the Caprock through the night.

Very chilly air will follow the front. Lows Wednesday into Friday morning will be back in the 40s on the Caprock. My current forecast lows for Lubbock are 47°, 47°, and 46°, respectively.

The second of the two cold fronts will be felt Friday. Highs will drop near 20 degrees between Thursday and Friday afternoon.

The coldest air, however, won’t arrive until the weekend. I’m forecasting the season’s first 30-something low for Lubbock Saturday morning. Currently, I’m anticipating a low of 39° Saturday morning and 40° Sunday morning.

Data today points to dry weather Wednesday through the weekend.

