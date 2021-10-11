COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 86 new cases on Tuesday

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 86 new cases on Tuesday, October 12.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 2,294; down 236 from Tuesday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 61,535 total recoveries.

A total of 64,690 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 861 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Monday, 137 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 9 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 41 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and 5 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 77 hospitalized with 12 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Monday. Six of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 131,526 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 473 from Friday’s report.

The state also reported 57.58% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,110,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

RELATED: Lubbock Health Department opening vaccine clinic ‘mini-hub’

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

