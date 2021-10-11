Local Listings
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Daybreak Today
Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 hospitalized, 1 detained after South Lubbock shooting

  • 911 call was made just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.
  • investigation still on-going

Southwest Airlines delays and cancellations

  • airline still having trouble with some flights
  • blamed on air traffic control issues and bad weather

Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe

  • was reported missing Saturday evening
  • was last seen leaving her barracks around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7

Gas prices up 6 cents nationwide

  • Americans paying a dollar more than last year
  • National average is $3.27
  • Lubbock average is $2.80

