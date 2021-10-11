Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 hospitalized, 1 detained after South Lubbock shooting
- 911 call was made just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.
- investigation still on-going
Southwest Airlines delays and cancellations
- airline still having trouble with some flights
- blamed on air traffic control issues and bad weather
Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe
- was reported missing Saturday evening
- was last seen leaving her barracks around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7
Gas prices up 6 cents nationwide
- Americans paying a dollar more than last year
- National average is $3.27
- Lubbock average is $2.80
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.