Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 hospitalized, 1 detained after South Lubbock shooting

911 call was made just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

investigation still on-going

Southwest Airlines delays and cancellations

airline still having trouble with some flights

blamed on air traffic control issues and bad weather

Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe

was reported missing Saturday evening

was last seen leaving her barracks around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7

Gas prices up 6 cents nationwide

Americans paying a dollar more than last year

National average is $3.27

Lubbock average is $2.80

