‘Getting the Gig’ musician development workshop on Oct. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is a great place for music, and to make it a great place for musicians, the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation is teaming up with the music-friendly advisory committee to help them get the gig.

Henry Glascock of WME, Nashville, will share his expertise on booking. WME is a leader in the entertainment industry and is the longest running talent agency and one of the most prestigious in the world with beginnings in 1898.

Scott Faris of Amusement Park Recording Studios will lead a panel of discussion featuring: The buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, The Buddy Holly Center, the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, LHUCA and the Cactus Theater.

The event is on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the LHUCA’s Firehouse Theater at 511 Ave. H.

Space for this workshop will be limited. To reserve your spot, RSVP to stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.