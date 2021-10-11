Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Getting the Gig’ musician development workshop on Oct. 15

'Getting the Gig' Musician Development workshop is Oct. 15 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited.
'Getting the Gig' Musician Development workshop is Oct. 15 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited.(Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is a great place for music, and to make it a great place for musicians, the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation is teaming up with the music-friendly advisory committee to help them get the gig.

Henry Glascock of WME, Nashville, will share his expertise on booking. WME is a leader in the entertainment industry and is the longest running talent agency and one of the most prestigious in the world with beginnings in 1898.

Scott Faris of Amusement Park Recording Studios will lead a panel of discussion featuring: The buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, The Buddy Holly Center, the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, LHUCA and the Cactus Theater.

The event is on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the LHUCA’s Firehouse Theater at 511 Ave. H.

Space for this workshop will be limited. To reserve your spot, RSVP to stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of...
1 hospitalized, 1 detained after South Lubbock shooting
Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
National Finals Rodeo 2021
Local kids make National Finals Rodeo
A grass fire near Wolfforth burns as emergency officials try to clear it, June 8, 2021....
Strong winds, dry conditions prompt fire danger alert for South Plains

Latest News

National Finals Rodeo 2021
Local kids make National Finals Rodeo
Kynlee White celebrates the end of chemotherapy
Fundraiser this weekend for CMN cancer patient who suffered relapse
555 Safety Initiative
5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down rally
The City of Lubbock is asking for your carved pumpkin submissions for this year's Pumpkin Trail!
Pumpkins needed for 13th annual Pumpkin Trail