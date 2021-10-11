Jury selection begins for Bart Reagor’s trial in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Jury selection began Monday morning for the former co-owner of the bankrupt Reagor-Dykes Auto Group trial. Bart Reagor is on trial for charges including bank fraud. Specifically, illegally keeping part of a business loan for himself.

Federal prosecutors claim Reagor violated the loan agreement when he moved nearly $2 million out of a $10 million note into his personal account.

The Justice Department intends to show Reagor lied to the bank, or at least intentionally concealed what the money would be used for.

Shane Smith, the auto group’s former CFO, is on the list to testify for the prosecution.

Co-owner Rick Dykes could testify for the defense.

Reagor’s attorneys claim Reagor and Dykes were using the loan to pay themselves back for their own investments into the company.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk said in court on Monday he expects the trial to go through the end of the week. The hope is for the jury to have a verdict at the end of the week. Judge Kacsmaryk questioned more than 80 potential jurors.

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday morning.

