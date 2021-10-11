KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Heb

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Heb, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old lab mix.

Heb is super sweet and very playful, and gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

