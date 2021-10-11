Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Many troops have not complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate, report says

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine...
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a new report.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of thousands of members of the U.S. military remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated as deadlines approach for the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to a review of data published in Sunday’s Washington Post, the rate of COVID-19 vaccination among the armed services varies a great deal.

For instance, vaccine compliance in the active-duty Navy is 90%.

But for the Marine Corps, it’s 72%, though both services share the same Nov. 28 deadline.

The lowest overall rates of vaccination are in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.

They are both around 40%, which is just half the rate of the regular Army’s active-duty troops, which stands at 81%.

Still, the Pentagon is optimistic that as deadlines approach, the vast majority of U.S. service members will carry out their orders to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of...
1 hospitalized, 1 detained after South Lubbock shooting
Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
National Finals Rodeo 2021
Local kids make National Finals Rodeo
A grass fire near Wolfforth burns as emergency officials try to clear it, June 8, 2021....
Strong winds, dry conditions prompt fire danger alert for South Plains

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Bart Reagor fraud trial begins Tuesday
Source: KCBD Video
1 injured in Saturday night shooting
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Oct. 11
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 for Sunday, Oct. 11
Source: KCBD Video
First look at weather for Sunday, Oct. 10