Police Chief: Crisis Intervention Team works for our community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crisis Intervention Team is a mental health program showing progress for Lubbock. It is a partnership between Lubbock Police and StarCare.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model uses trained co-responders to answer calls related to behavioral health issues. That includes suicidal subjects, people using drugs or alcohol, or people in crisis.

Between July 1 and September 31, the unit has answered 265 calls. Out of those, 72 were successfully de-escalated.

Twenty-eight people were detained for their own safety and 26 people volunteered for transport to a health facility.

There were 14 people arrested.

According to the department data, there were no injuries in any of those.

“Having that person in the car with us allows that to happen faster and those resources to be administered quicker,” said Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

“It’s safer for the officers, it’s safer for the family, and it’s safer for the person because we don’t have to get ‘hands on’ if we can get in there and get them deescalated and get them to the resources they need,” said Lt. Misty Snodgrass with the Community Engagement Unit.

Since the beginning of the year, the unit has successfully referred more than a thousand people for treatment. Chief Mitchell says this model works for our community and models for others.

