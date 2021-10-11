Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police Chief: Crisis Intervention Team works for our community

Lubbock Police Department discusses the expansion of the Crisis Intervention Team with the...
Lubbock Police Department discusses the expansion of the Crisis Intervention Team with the department’s new co-responder program.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crisis Intervention Team is a mental health program showing progress for Lubbock. It is a partnership between Lubbock Police and StarCare.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model uses trained co-responders to answer calls related to behavioral health issues. That includes suicidal subjects, people using drugs or alcohol, or people in crisis.

Between July 1 and September 31, the unit has answered 265 calls. Out of those, 72 were successfully de-escalated.

Twenty-eight people were detained for their own safety and 26 people volunteered for transport to a health facility.

There were 14 people arrested.

According to the department data, there were no injuries in any of those.

“Having that person in the car with us allows that to happen faster and those resources to be administered quicker,” said Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

“It’s safer for the officers, it’s safer for the family, and it’s safer for the person because we don’t have to get ‘hands on’ if we can get in there and get them deescalated and get them to the resources they need,” said Lt. Misty Snodgrass with the Community Engagement Unit.

Since the beginning of the year, the unit has successfully referred more than a thousand people for treatment. Chief Mitchell says this model works for our community and models for others.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken into custody was 45-year-old David Jester and charged with Aggravated Assault with a...
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect, victim in Saturday shooting
Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
National Finals Rodeo 2021
Local kids make National Finals Rodeo
A grass fire near Wolfforth burns as emergency officials try to clear it, June 8, 2021....
Strong winds, dry conditions prompt fire danger alert for South Plains

Latest News

Bart Reagor makes federal court appearance - April 26, 2021
Jury selection begins for Bart Reagor’s trial in Amarillo
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 139 new cases since Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 139 new cases since Friday
'Getting the Gig' Musician Development workshop is Oct. 15 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited.
‘Getting the Gig’ musician development workshop on Oct. 15
Mayor's Marathon Routes 2021
2021 Mayor’s Marathon will be held on Halloween