Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.

According to Flightaware, the carrier has cancelled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 271 flights.

The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend “operational challenges” that saw over 1,000 cancelled flights on Sunday alone. Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale.

Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

Last week, Southwest became the latest airline to announce it was imposing a vaccine mandate on its staff. The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons.

One analyst said a possible reason for the weekend outages may be a work slowdown by pilots who oppose the mandate. The pilots union denied it was part of a job action.

In premarket trading, shares of Southwest Air slipped 2.6%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of...
1 hospitalized, 1 detained after South Lubbock shooting
Echelon Apartments in Lubbock
Saturday morning shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
National Finals Rodeo 2021
Local kids make National Finals Rodeo
A grass fire near Wolfforth burns as emergency officials try to clear it, June 8, 2021....
Strong winds, dry conditions prompt fire danger alert for South Plains

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Bart Reagor fraud trial begins Tuesday
Source: KCBD Video
1 injured in Saturday night shooting
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Oct. 11
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 for Sunday, Oct. 11
Source: KCBD Video
First look at weather for Sunday, Oct. 10