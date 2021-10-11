TxDOT bridge project at US 87/FM 41 intersection begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Work is now underway on a new $21.6 million bridge project at the US 87/FM 41 intersection. DPS sergeant Johnny Bures says, for years, troopers have seen too many crashes at this intersection. He says low visibility, mixed with high speeds and traffic, have killed many travelers and commuters.

“This is a very busy intersection. It has US 87 that runs through here, and of course that’s a major corridor, which connects the Permian Basin to the South Plains. With 41 running East and West, sometimes early in the morning or when the sun is setting, you have impaired visibility, also. Not too mention, with the way the road is angled, we have a lot of bad crashes out here,” Bures said.

Philip Thrash is the owner of Bernard’s, located at this intersection. He says during his short time as owner, he and his wife have witnessed many collisions. “We have seen numerous fender-benders, we have seen recently, about a month ago, unfortunately we saw a young man pass away on his motorcycle.”

He is referring to the crash that killed Christopher Lee Lopez back in August of this year. Lopez was heading South on highway 87 when a pickup travelling East on FM 41 struck him. Lopez is one of many who have tragically died at this intersection.

Sergeant Bures says this new overpass will curb intersecting traffic.

“It’s going to cut down on a lot of the traffic that is travelling north and south that is going to have to interact with the traffic that is on 41. They will be able to utilize that flyover, where they are not actually coming through this intersection unless they are needing to turn.”

Along with a bridge, TxDOT will add safety lighting to help drivers. It is asking drivers to expect changes soon and use caution anytime you pass through the work zone.

