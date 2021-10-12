BUDs Lubbock to host 2021 Buddy Walk Saturday, Oct. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Better Understanding of Down syndrome (B.U.D.s.) is excited to announce their upcoming Buddy Walk.

When: Saturday, October 16, 2021 10am to 2pm

Where: Lubbock Cooper High School Pirate Stadium

16302 Loop 493

Lubbock, TX 79423

We are counting down to the Lubbock Buddy Walk as we gather together to celebrate our friends with Down syndrome! Below... Posted by Better Understanding of Down Syndrome on Monday, October 11, 2021

Better Understanding of Down syndrome

The mission of BUDs is to promote positive public awareness, acceptance and inclusion, within our community and schools, for all our loved ones with Down syndrome. This is achieved by encouraging individuals with Down syndrome to reach their fullest potential. We aim to be a source of support, information and education for all our loved ones with Down syndrome and their families.

To further our mission, we strive to:

Educate, inform and support families who have loved ones with Down syndrome.

Provide support and encouragement to new parents of babies with Down syndrome.

Organize educational and social opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and their families that help encourage social and physical development.

Give important, current information and support to our families through our quarterly newsletter, website, and e-mail updates.

Promote literacy and lifelong learning opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome of all ages. For more information, visit their website at www.budslubbock.org or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LubbockBUDS/

About the Buddy Walk

It is Buddy Walk season! We are so EXCITED to gather in person this year for another FUN and FREE event. This event allows us to promote awareness, acceptance, and inclusion, all while truly celebrating our loved ones with Down syndrome!

The purpose of Buddy Walk is to CELEBRATE the abilities and accomplishments of all our loved ones with Down syndrome. We will have games and prizes for all and food will be available for purchase. As always, there is no entry fee. With our event being in October, we encourage all of our kiddos (and our kiddos at heart) to wear their Halloween costumes! We do plan to host a FUN and SAFE event for all. With that, while masks or facial coverings are not required, we do encourage them. Once again, our family fundraising site is open for all families and friends to participate and raise money for B.U.D.S. All funds raised, stay in the Lubbock community. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for B.U.D.S. Your generosity allows us to plan and facilitate events and activities for our friends with Down syndrome and their families, for FREE. Families, friends, and local partners, who support our mission attend Buddy Walk to promote positive public awareness, acceptance and inclusion, within our community and schools. The Buddy Walk® was established by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in 1995 and has grown to be the world’s largest and most recognizable Down syndrome awareness program with over 250 Walks taking place in 50 states and select international countries.

What is Down syndrome?

In every cell in the human body there is a nucleus where genetic material is stored in genes. Genes carry the codes responsible for all of our inherited traits and are grouped along rod-like structures called chromosomes. Typically, the nucleus of each cell contains 23 pairs of chromosomes, half of which are inherited from each parent. Down syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21.

This additional genetic material alters the course of development and causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. A few of the common physical traits of Down syndrome are low muscle tone, small stature, an upward slant to the eyes, and a single deep crease across the center of the palm—although each person with Down syndrome is a unique individual and may possess these characteristics to different degrees, or not at all.

