Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Daybreak Today
Daybreak Today
By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Bart Reagor trial begins today

  • Accused of bank fraud
  • trial held in Amarillo Federal Court
  • trial expected to last for a week

Ribbon cutting today at 10 a.m. at new LPD substation

  • station will be at 140th and Indiana
  • will be the home for 96 LPD Officers and serve south Lubbock residents

Gabby Petito autopsy results expected today

  • her body found last month in Wyoming national park
  • disappeared on a cross-country trip with her fiancé
  • fiancé wanted for questioning

“Merck” asks FDA for emergency use of drug

  • anti-viral pill to treat Covid-19 for adults
  • if approved, would be 1st pill to treat Covid-19

