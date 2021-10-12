Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Bart Reagor trial begins today

Accused of bank fraud

trial held in Amarillo Federal Court

trial expected to last for a week

Ribbon cutting today at 10 a.m. at new LPD substation

station will be at 140th and Indiana

will be the home for 96 LPD Officers and serve south Lubbock residents

Gabby Petito autopsy results expected today

her body found last month in Wyoming national park

disappeared on a cross-country trip with her fiancé

fiancé wanted for questioning

“Merck” asks FDA for emergency use of drug

anti-viral pill to treat Covid-19 for adults

if approved, would be 1st pill to treat Covid-19

