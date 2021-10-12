Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Bart Reagor trial begins today
- Accused of bank fraud
- trial held in Amarillo Federal Court
- trial expected to last for a week
Ribbon cutting today at 10 a.m. at new LPD substation
- station will be at 140th and Indiana
- will be the home for 96 LPD Officers and serve south Lubbock residents
Gabby Petito autopsy results expected today
- her body found last month in Wyoming national park
- disappeared on a cross-country trip with her fiancé
- fiancé wanted for questioning
“Merck” asks FDA for emergency use of drug
- anti-viral pill to treat Covid-19 for adults
- if approved, would be 1st pill to treat Covid-19
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.