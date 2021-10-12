Local Listings
Five vehicle crash blocking traffic on South Loop 289 and Memphis Ave

Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A collision involving five vehicles on South Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Avenue is slowing traffic.

According to Police, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m., Tuesday. No injuries have been reported at this time, but eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane while emergency crews respond.

Please avoid the area at this time.

