Five vehicle crash blocking traffic on South Loop 289 and Memphis Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A collision involving five vehicles on South Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Avenue is slowing traffic.

According to Police, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m., Tuesday. No injuries have been reported at this time, but eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane while emergency crews respond.

Please avoid the area at this time.

