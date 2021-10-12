Local Listings
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

By Bryant Somerville
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) – A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going viral.

Morgan Altier and her twin sister, Macey, have been inseparable for 25 years.

Morgan Altier said she’s always admired her sister and always had to be loving on her, hugging her.

Their whole lives, Macey, who is noticeably smaller, has always had special needs, though doctors were never able to give her a diagnosis.

“My mom finally was just like, ‘You know what? We love her how she is. We really don’t need to know. We don’t need to label it. She is perfect how she is,’” Morgan Altier explained.

When Brian Altier came into Morgan’s life six years ago, she made sure he knew she and Macey came as a pair.

“It was just important for him to know that this, she will forever be in our lives,” Morgan Altier said.

Brian Altier was all in, saying meeting Macey was just as important as meeting Morgan’s parents. He knew how important it was to Morgan that he had a relationship with Macey as well.

It was only fitting that on Oct. 1, Morgan and Brian’s big day, the spotlight would also be shared with Macey.

With his heart full of love and his arms full of Macey, Brian Altier carried his sister-in-law down the aisle.

“I just kind of told her I was like, ‘Mace, look, all of these people are here to see you,’ and then that’s when you see her sit up and she just kind of like taking it all in,” he said.

So far, Morgan Altier said the TikTok video has been seen more than 39 million times.

“I just wanted her to have that ‘All eyes on me, my special moment,’” Morgan Altier said. “I just wanted her to share that with me.”

Copyright 2021 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

