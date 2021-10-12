Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Landry

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Landry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old shepherd mix.

Landry has lots of energy and doesn’t get along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Oct. 6 Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken into custody was 45-year-old David Jester and charged with Aggravated Assault with a...
Lubbock Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect, victim in Saturday shooting
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock couple rents U-Haul after Southwest flights cancelled
Gov. Abbott issues new order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including for private employers
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe
Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to...
Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Landry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Landry
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny
v
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight